Dutton Family brings award-winning show to Snowflake Dec. 16

SNOWFLAKE — The Dutton Family of Branson, Missouri, will bring their much-loved, award-winning show to Snowflake High School Monday, Dec. 16. It's been 13 years since they last took the stage in Snowflake, and they're excited to re-connect with their fans in Eastern Arizona.
The Duttons, who have been entertaining visitors at their theater in Branson, for more than 20 years were top 10 finishers on America's Got Talent and have been producing specials for PBS viewers since 2004. They also have their own weekly TV series "The Duttons Through the Years" on RFD-TV. They also just made an appearance on the Nickelodeon's musical competition show, "America's Most Musical Family." In their show, they perform a variety of musical genres, from bluegrass to classical to contemporary to American standards - expertly and they do it as a family.
There will be two shows Monday, Dec. 16, a matinee at 3 p.m. and evening show at 7. At the evening show, local dancers from Canyon Creek Performing Arts will perform a pre-show before the main event.
Adult tickets are $20 and families can attend for $50 (each family will be assessed with the agent who's taking the ticket order - calling a "family" two adults and three children. But if the children are small, they will allow extra seats as part of the family package).
Tickets can be purchased by calling 480-840-6874.
