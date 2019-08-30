SHOW LOW — Enjoy a family-friendly Music in the Park from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Show Low City Park’s Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road, with games, live entertainment and delicious treats. Free family activities, promising loads of fun, including cornhole, ladderball, football toss, Frisbee toss, wooden tower, photo booth and much more. Delicious treats and edibles will be available from our amazing food vendors. Bring a camping chair or blanket to relax and enjoy live entertainment featuring Blue Tattoo, Full Arrest and Heber Ridge Band or get up and dance to country-western and classic rock hits.
For more information, call Show Low Parks and Recreation at 928-532-4140.
