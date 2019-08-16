Family friendly show Jester'Z slated for Aug. 26

SNOWFLAKE — Jester’Z, a family friendly show, will open the Silver Creek Performing Arts’ 2019-2020 season at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
Jester’Z features improv style theater games which are performed in front of a live audience. There are no scripts in this quick-witted, fast-paced, improvised comedy show that is great for all ages. The audience provides the topics – they will provide two hours of fast-paced, side-splitting comedy.
Each show consists of three to five improv comics that perform 10-15 scenes, situations, and “theater games” that range from 2-20 minutes each. Because you provide the subjects and suggestions for each scene – no two shows are the same.
Hosted by Jeff Rawls, Jester’Z tackles everything popular, including current events, pop culture and historical hot topics.
Comprised of professional actors, comedians, and stand up comics, Jester’Z provides instant improv comedy – made up on the spot. The audience plays an important role in each show: suggestions such as a name, location, an attitude, an emotion, an accent, maybe a silly secret to be divulged all which comes from you, the audience.
The JesterZ know the games, but because the setup comes from the audience every scene is unique, and every show is a memorable experience. Shows are family sensitive – all ages are welcome and there is no swearing, vulgarity or off color content.
Looking to grow the business and share the life skills and fundamentals with more than just students for the stage, Jef began teaching these team competencies to any company willing to listen. Soon, Jef caught the attention of national companies and has since grown his company to be North America’s largest Improv only clean comedy club.
Silver Creek Performing Arts Association 2019-2020 season includes: Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband, Monday, Sept. 23; Paper Dolls Band, Saturday, January 11, 2020; BYU Living Legends, March 2020 TBA; Anthony the Magic, Thursday, April 23. All will be held in Snowflake High School Auditorium except BYU Legends. Tickets may be purchased on line through www.scpaa.org with family ticket $60 and Singles $25.
Special note: David Archuleta, not on the season ticket, will perform Monday, Dec. 2, in Show Low High School Auditorium.
