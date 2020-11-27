“Freaky” is certainly the most entertaining dead teenager movie of 2020 and will rank high on the all-time list of this horror genre. I said most entertaining, not most frightening. Roger Ebert, another film critic, defines the genre this way.
“Dead Teenager Movie: Generic term for any movie primarily concerned with killing teenagers, without regard for logic, plot, performance, humor, etc.”
Names of such films as “Scream,” “The Lost Boys,” “Final Destination,” and some specific Zombie films like “Zombeavers” will fall into this category.
Director Christopher Landon also made the outstanding “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” and more pointedly “Happy Death Day” “Happy Death Day,” like “Freaky,” takes a comical look at the slasher film genre. People liked it. He also directed several of the more eventual dead teenager movies in the “Paranormal” series.
“Freaky” takes its title from the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.” In that film a mom, Jamie Lee Curtis changed bodies with daughter Lindsay Lohan. In this film, a cheerleader changes bodies with a serial killer. It is funnier than it sounds.
Vince Vaughn is very funny as he makes the big, robust Vince Vaughn body act like a high school girl. I took a long time to warm up to Vaughn but I like him a lot now. His co-star, Kathryn Newton, has a long list of TV credits and has played in a couple of very well known feature films.
We have a good deal of the screen time taken up with teens running away from the killer who one of the teens names the Barbie Murderer. People do not expect to be dispatched by a 100-pound cheerleader. Some of the high school bullies meet extravagant ends. Part of the attraction (hey, it’s true, I am just pointing it out) of movies like this is the unique and colorful ways that people meet their maker.
Landon, a gay guy, says he was bullied in school. I think he took some metaphorical revenge on bullies in the film.
“Freaky” runs for 1 hour 42 minutes and has an R rating for violence. It gets a strong three sawblades (sawblades play in one scene, so this is an appropriate rating.) If you like a comic slant on serial murder, this will be for you.
Please pay attention to the R rating. This is not a movie for little kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.