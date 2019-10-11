WHITE MOUNTAINS – Brian St. Aubin makes solo performing look easy. The one man acoustic guitar player, singer and songwriter has the ability to deliver one liners between songs as easy and natural as taking a breath.
Performing alone is not easy. St. Aubin acknowledges that when you play with a band, you have a bit of relief that you do not have when you are solo.
Five years ago St. Aubin retired from his job in Florida. After a while he and his girlfriend (now ex-girlfriend) bought a big RV and traveled for a couple of years. While at the Lost Dutchman, where they stayed about six months, he saw a camp post and said he heard from all kinds of people about Show Low.
St. Aubin left Lost Dutchman and went back to Florida where he retired and still has family and then did a coastal turn around to go to his daughter’s wedding in San Luis Obispo. He said Show Low was on the way back – not really – but he stopped in and made an offer on a house within hours. That was two years ago. Since then, he has been part of the local music scene.
St. Aubin grew up in Santa Maria, California on air guitar and the Beetles around age five or six. For those that don’t know what air guitar is, it is pretending you are playing an imaginary guitar, picking and strumming, along with singing or lip-syncing. He didn’t actually get his first real guitar until he was 19 and he didn’t become part of a band until he was 38.
Heading to high school he set his sights on football. ”I was a fast skinny white kid,” said St. Aubin, but he got hurt and after that first year football was not a priority.
Heading to college he was very athletic and did cross country track, 800 meters at California State, Chico where he majored in mechanical engineering.
After college St. Aubin began his career as a contractor with the space center in Florida. He was an engineer who was “a control guy on the launch pad” for the shuttle. He did that for 30 years.
It was while he lived in Titusville during his tenure with the space center that he played with his first band, the Blue Edge. “I didn’t name it,” he said. He didn’t sing at that time, he just played in the band.
Later, for fun and for something to do, he secured his first solo gig in Orlando playing acoustic guitar and singing. He has a strong, pleasant voice and he has never had a singing lesson.
Towards the end of his career he saw the space shuttle was winding down and thought he should look for something before he was out of a job. He decided to enroll in the Keller Graduate School of Management, and his company paid for the training.
“Though I never used it, or got a pay raise or a promotion from taking it, I still got to work. I stayed another couple of years,” explained St. Aubin.
St. Aubin started writing poetry when he was in the fifth grade. He still writes today and has written a number of original songs. His first, “The Sender” is on ReverbNation. He writes about things that happen in life. One song, “Out of Order,” also on ReverbNation, is about his girlfriend of nine years who left; they said goodbye before they ever said I love you, which was too late and out of order.
He has now gone beyond songwriting and poetry and is writing a book. “I write because I have something to say,” says St. Aubin, but he says that typing is hard.
St. Aubin had a brother and a sister while growing up in California. He said while he was still young, his mother left them on Mother’s Day and went to Kansas. She took his sister with her and she never came back, but his sister did. They did say their goodbyes but he never really knew what was wrong. He did see her at other times of his life, but he said he always had to go to her.
His mother also died on Mother’s Day and he said his brother died on Mother’s Day.
“Not really,” said St. Aubin, “it was the day before Mother’s Day.”
When he started writing his book, he said he thought that would be a great beginning and a great ending. He thought the book would be about his life experiences – his memoirs or a biography. He had planned to call it, “It’s Mother’s Day Again.”
He won’t use that title though; he had someone edit it and now he has to do re-writes. He says some of it is true and some fiction.
It sounds like that scenario would be a good country-western song, but he says that’s not his genre.
Beyond writing, music and mountain biking are his hobbies. He usually bikes alone but after having a few spills, thinks maybe he should ride with someone. And, now that he is retired he can sleep in.
“But, when I wake up at 8 or 8:30 a.m. that it is too late to get up,” says St. Aubin.
For now, St. Aubin is happy to play solo. He never learned to play bass and that seems to be what all of the local bands are looking for. He does play with John Kennedy and Tom Oliver and enjoys that, but he is also not lacking for gigs. You can usually find him at one of the local establishments.
He bills himself on his Facebook page, Brian St. Aubin Music, as an “Experienced solo acoustic performer available for local events. Clean and professional.” He plays familiar and popular tunes of the 60s and today.
Though we will come out to listen to him perform, we will all be waiting for the debut of his book, whatever the title.
