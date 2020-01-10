Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Jan. 10
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Café Open Mic from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. Share your talents of music, poetry, dance, etc. on the exact date of the full moon each month. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offerings gratefully accepted. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Barbara at 928-369-8464 or at Barbara_Courtright@yahoo.com.
PINETOP: Walker Williams performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: The Lakesiders performing from 8-12 p.m. at The Lion’s Den Bar & Grill, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
SHOW LOW: LEGO-plus held on second Friday of month from 4-5 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts a t7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, Jan. 11
CONCHO: Whiskey Business performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road.
OVERGAARD: Salas Project performing from 4-8 p.m. at American Legion Arizona Post 86, 2068 Lumber Valley Road.
Details: The band plays rock, pop, country, tex/mex, some blues and reggae.
PINETOP: Walker Williams performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: The Lakesiders performing from 8-12 p.m. at The Lion’s Den Bar & Grill, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Monday, Jan. 13
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Uniques Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
PINETOP: Uniques Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Jan. 16
PINETOP: Uniques Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
