Friday, Oct. 11
CONCHO: The Blue Tattoo performing from 4-7 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at Stanford General Store.
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
NUTRIOSO: 2019 Holidayz Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nutrioso Community Center.
Details: Find a variety of handmade crafts, gifts and holiday treasures. Perfect for Christmas shopping and decorating for the holidays. Kitchen open for homemade food items for sale including breakfast burritos, chili and cornbread, meatball sliders, hearty soups, just to name a few.
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with The Lakesiders. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Oct. 12
CONCHO: Centerfire performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
LAKESIDE: Bee informed workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road.
Details: Dennis Chandler of Sweet DAC Apiary will conduct bee information workshops, also featured will be vendor booths featuring bee related products for sale along with food trucks with refreshments. The White Mountain Community Garden booth will offer information on what to plant to attract pollinators, especially bees and free flower seeds from their garden for gardeners who want to attract pollinators to their garden.
LAKESIDE: Thomas Oliver and Friends (aka: Blue Tattoo) performing from 5-8 p.m. at The Truck Stop, White Mountain Blvd.
NUTRIOSO: 2019 Holidayz Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nutrioso Community Center.
Details: Find a variety of handmade crafts, gifts and holiday treasures. Perfect for Christmas shopping and decorating for the holidays. Kitchen open for homemade food items for sale including breakfast burritos, chili and cornbread, meatball sliders, hearty soups, just to name a few.
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Fourth annual Oktoberfest starting at 3 p.m. at The House, 1191 E. Hall.
Details: Corn hole tournament with sign up beginning at 2 p.m., live music, German style food, Oktoberfest beers, Biergarten games, pumpkin patch and activities for the kids.
SNOWFLAKE: Swap meet at Cedar Hills Senior/Community Center, 9419 Concho Highway (near mile marker 12). Set up is at 7 a.m. For more information, call 928-536-7957.
SNOWFLAKE: 19th annual Harvest Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park presented by Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 928-536-4331.
Details: Arts and crafts, food trucks, entertainment, scavenger hunt, kids area with games, wagon rides to the Willis Farm pumpkin patch and corn maze. Entertainment schedule: 9:30-10 a.m. Canyon Creek Performing Arts; 10:10:15 Uncle Nick and Family; 10:15-10:30 Hoop Dance Magic; 10:45-11 George Washington Academy Kloggers; 11-11:30 Pumpkin pie eating contest; 12-2 Mountain Trio.
Sunday, Oct. 13
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Cafe — “Open Mic” from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464.
Details: Monthly celebration through performance of music, poetry, dance and other creative medium held on the exact date of the full moon each month. No experience necessary, sound equipment provided. Public welcome. Share your talents. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offering accepted.
Monday, Oct. 14
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Oct, 15
PINETOP: Arizona Express performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
PINETOP: Arizona Express performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Oct. 17
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Arizona Express performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
