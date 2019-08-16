Greer Library Friends will hold its annual author's luncheon welcoming Isabella Maldonado Tuesday, Aug. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 or $25 at the door and can be purchased by contacting Susan Kulbacki at js46@frontiernet.net or calling 928-333-2575 or mail 1300 S. Amity Lane, Eagar, AZ 85925.
Isabella Maldonado retired from a career as police captain in D.C. and moved to Arizona nine years ago. She wrote her first police novel that would become a series, Blood's Echo, winner of the 2018 Mariposa Award for best new novel. She has additional books in the series: Phoenix Burning and Death Blow. Other than being a Latina in a white, male-dominated profession, Maldonado doesn't have too much in common with her protagonist, Veranda Cruz. Cruz works in the Phoenix Police Department dealing with narcotics. She is also of Mexican descent, whereas Maldonado is Puerto Rican.
"I thought of a lot of the other authors were writing about New York, Chicago, L.A. I just wanted to write about Phoenix. It's a major city, there's a lot going on. It seems like it's not getting the kind of coverage it needs," said Maldonado.
"I wanted to feature the Phoenix Police Department," Maldonado said. "I wanted the reader to be pulled in and feel exactly what it's like to walk through the halls and how their procedures work and how their radio traffic works. Every department is a little bit different. Each department has it's own culture."
The novel makes it clear in the beginning that Cruz has a vendetta against a particular cartel which has impacted her life and her family's life in different ways. Maldonado says she knew she wanted to write a police procedural story. While Cruz is not like Maldonado, the author says she was able to glean a lot from her own career to make what she was writing as accurate as possible.
