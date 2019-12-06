The White Mountain Community choir will be performing selections from Handel's Messiah at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the LDS Downtown Chapel in Show Low. The director of the choir is Cynthia Jellison, the accompanist is Leburta Crockett.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Search for Willa continues with prayer, hope
- Four arrested in attempted robbery at Walmart
- Several cases pending in Navajo County Superior Court
- David Archuleta's Christmas Tour stops in Show Low Dec. 2
- Ryan Montgomery
- White Mountain snowfalls vary
- Coming home to open arms
- How white is it?
- Discount retail store, fitness center considering Kmart building
- Verizon offers few updates about local service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Supports Trump (19)
- Smoke has serious impact on human health (15)
- Trump should be impeached (13)
- Was Kruschev right? (8)
- Discount retail store, fitness center considering Kmart building (8)
- ACA saves lives (7)
- Four arrested in attempted robbery at Walmart (7)
- Which holidays get axed next? (6)
- Bloomberg could better spend his money (5)
- We must protect the Coconino Aquifer (5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.