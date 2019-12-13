PINETOP — It’s that time of year once again. The High-Country Barbershop Chorus is presenting its eighth annual Benefit fundraising concert of Christmas in the Pines.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Joseph’s Family Center, 1915 South Penrod Lane in Pinetop (behind Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church).
Admission is by donation. Gross proceeds are shared equally by participating school choirs for the support of their performing arts and music departments.
"Please come prepared to fill the donation box to help our school children’s music and drama programs," said James H. Burden PR-and Chorus VP.
"So please mark your calendars to be first to get a good seat and enjoy the Christmas music," added Show Chairman, Mick Mitchke.
For more information, visit www.wmhcbc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.