PHOENIX — A traveling exhibit about the community of Homol’ovi will be on display at the Winslow Arts Trust museum in the historic La Posada Hotel in Winslow, bringing new light to artifacts and ruins that visitors can see at Homolovi State Park.
The exhibit, called Life Along the River: Ancestral Hopi at Homol’ovi, was originally on display at the Arizona State Museum in Tucson until June 2019. The exhibit looks at the community of Homol’ovi, formed by immigrants more than 700 years ago, along the Little Colorado River near present-day Winslow. People who settled the Homolovi area and occupied it for 140 years (1260-1400CE) arrived at different times from different places, adding to the richness and complexity of the community. Life Along the River tells the story of these people from arrival to departure to their ultimate resettlement on the Hopi Mesas.
Just 15 minutes north of the exhibit is Homolovi State Park, where the structures and artifacts are still preserved today. Tour the park and see how the sites have been protected, from pueblos to burial sites to artifacts. These ancestral Hopi villages are a fascinating look into the history of the ancestral Hopi people and the importance of protecting that history.
