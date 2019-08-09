Joseph City Arts is Northern Arizona’s premiere performing arts center, located in Joseph City. This year, Joseph City Arts (josephcityarts.org) is bringing great groups at a fraction of the price compared to seeing these same performances in the valley. This season, partake in an inspirational night of Christian rock music with YouTube-sensation Jordan Feliz, see the regional premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, start your Christmas season off right with the number one billboard-chart topping trio GENTRI, be entranced with the Tony-Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Romeo and Juliet, and laugh till your sides are sore in Shrek, The Musical and see the regional premier of Frozen, Jr for free. Save over 50 percent and see all these performances starting as low as $60 per person.
Visit website josephcityarts.org for more information. Season tickets are limited, so get them now.
