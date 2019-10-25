SHOW LOW — A special 45-minute screening of Ken Burn’s “Country Music – A Story of America, One Song at a Time” will be shown at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th Street, on two evenings – Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 6:15 p.m. and will include a conversation about country music and its origins. This special screening was made possible by PBS.
The documentary will showcase the history of a uniquely American art form and share how country music evolved over the course of the 20th century. Questions, such as “What is country music and where did it come from?” will be explored. Fascinating country music characters will be featured, including Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, and many more.
Join the library for a special evening of country music, lively discussion and light refreshments. This is a must for country music fans.
For more information, contact the library at 928-532-4070.
