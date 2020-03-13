Local restrictions for Tillman Honor Run

The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside will host the third annual Tillman Honor Run Saturday, April 4. The event will start and end at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 S. Woodland Road. The run/walk will go south on Woodand Road, then east on Woodland Lake Road and then will enter the Woodland Hills neighborhood via Woodland Hills Lane. The route will continue into the cul-de-sac on Osprey Lane and then will loop back along the same route to Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex.
Please be advised that traffic along the entire route will be restricted to one lane only from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 4. During this time, all motor vehicle traffic will be one-way only and will mirror the outbound flow of the event (southbound on Woodland Road, eastbound and southbound on Woodland Lake Road and east bound on Osprey Lane). See traffic map for event route.
For more information on traffic restrictions, call 928-368-8885. For information on the event, call 928-368-8696, ext. 240.
