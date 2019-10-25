SHOW LOW — Celebrate Halloween with the entire family at the 10th annual Spooktacular Festival Saturday, Oct. 26, at the new location, Frontier Park, 660 N. 9th Place in downtown Show Low. This free event is open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. and features Halloween-themed activities and games, trick or treating, pet and human costume contests, Power 95.7 Hot FM’s Scaryoke, Home Depot’s scary haunted house, Home Depot’s craftshop and fun haunted house for kids, pumpkin bowling, car bash, bounce house, disc golf, pony rides and food and craft vendors. Live entertainment throughout the day begins at noon, with a musical performance by Negative Thirty-Two from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a safe and fun way for families and children of all ages in the White Mountains to enjoy Halloween.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a trunk or booth (with no registration fees) to distribute candy and/or provide a kids’ activity or carnival-style game—an opportunity to market a business or organization while also giving back to the community. Participating businesses and organizations will compete for the Best Booth or Trunk for $100 cash, an award plaque, one-year custody of the traveling trophy and other promotional considerations. Booths or trunks deemed the Scariest and Funniest will each receive a $50 cash prize.
Vendors wishing to sell their products, with exposure to several thousand customers, are invited to register for $75 for food vendors and $25 for arts and crafts and product vendors. To register online for a booth or trunk or as a vendor, go to www.showlowmainstreet.org/spooktacular. For more information, call 928-532-2680 or e-mail dnorth@northstarbusinesscenter.com.
