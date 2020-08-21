Making Yummy Veggie Beef Chili

Chili? In August?
Well, let’s just say that I’m looking forward wistfully to my first fall and cooler temperatures in the White Mountains. I moved here last November from Vermont, with breathtaking postcard farms and foliage.
Crisp air, colorful leaves, and apple cider donuts marked the turn of seasons. And as September approached it was time to gather family and friends and hit the local orchards.
The farmers markets were bursting with the first of the cruciferous vegetables, carrots, kale, sweet potatoes, while the last of the corn was still hanging on the stalks. I give you my recipe for a vegetable packed chili. Feel free to add or subtract as you wish, make it your own! You can even switch it up and use tempeh (a traditional Indonesian product made from fermented soy), substitute Bragg’s aminos for the beef bouillon paste and voila! Vegan chili! I once fooled my Dad, a real meat and potatoes Marine with the vegan version – it wasn’t until after he had asked for seconds that I told him it was tempeh not beef.
1 lb grass fed ground beef
2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 Anaheim chili, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 carrots, sliced into rounds
1 sweet potato, cubed
1 TBSP cumin
1 tsp powdered cilantro
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 TBSP beef bouillon paste
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 tsp Mexican oregano
1 28 oz can chopped tomatoes (I love San Marzano)
1 chili in adobo sauce, chopped (I freeze the extra)
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can hominy, drained
1 can dark red kidney beans with liquid
1 can garbanzo beans, drained
1 can pinto beans
1 can diced green chilis
1 cup frozen corn
1 tsp raw apple cider vinegar (This ingredient creates “umami”, one of your five taste receptors especially for savory foods).
FOR GARNISH:
Sour cream
Chopped green onions
Shredded cheddar cheese
Sliced avocado
Fresh cilantro
In a large skillet sauté ground beef or tempeh over medium heat until browned. To get a crumbly texture for the beef add about a half cup of water while browning and use a potato masher to separate. Drain beef and set aside.
In a large stockpot add olive oil, and sauté onion and garlic and Anaheim and jalapeno pepper until soft, add in spices and stir while aromas are released. This is a practice called “blooming” which releases the flavorful compounds in many spices, which are fat instead of water soluble. Trust me, it will make all the difference!
When onions are soft, and spices are bloomed (take care to watch the heat so you don’t burn the garlic) add in your carrots and sweet potatoes and stir for an additional two or three minutes.
Add your crushed tomatoes, beef bouillon paste, green chilis, all of the beans, the adobo chili, and the hominy. If mixture seems too thick add water to desired consistency. (As it cooks it won’t cook down too much so be careful how much liquid you add.)
Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until carrots and sweet potatoes are tender. Add frozen corn and your Apple cider vinegar and cook until heated through.
Garnish with sour cream, avocado, green onions, cilantro and cheese. Serve with a side of corn bread (I make mine with green chili and cheddar) and you’re tasting fall!
