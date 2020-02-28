SPRINGERVILLE — The Springerville Heritage Center, 418 E. Main Street, welcomes Erik Berg at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. His presentation topic is Aviators and the Archaeologists: The Lindbergs’ 1929 Aerial Survey of the Southwest. Famous pilot Charles Lindbergh (the “Lone Eagle”) is best known for his pioneering 1927 flight across the Atlantic Ocean, but few people know that Lindbergh and his wife, Anne also played an important role in southwestern archaeology. Come see some of their amazing aerial photographs and learn how Charles and Anne helped share Chaco Canyon, Canyon de Shelly and the Grand Canyon with the rest of the world.
Berg is an award-winning historian with a special interest in the early 20th century southwest. Berg has been exploring hiking and researching the southwest for over 20 years. In addition to contributing to several books and numerous conferences, his work has appeared in the Journal of Arizona History, Arizona Highways, Astronomy and Sedona Magazine. A past-president of the Grand Canyon Historical society, Berg currently lives in Phoenix.
