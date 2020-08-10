SHOW LOW — The 45th Annual Fall Artisans Festival, somewhat of a companion event to the car show, will move forward as scheduled.
This information is according to the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce the morning of Monday, Aug. 10. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
Events that have NOT been cancelled as of August 7:
Taylor Sweet Corn Festival (Sept. 5); White Mountain Business Owners Roundtable Luncheon (Sept. 16); Movie in the Park on Ponderosa Field (Sept. 25) and the 45th Annual Fall Artisans Festival in Pinetop (Sept. 25-27).
