A new audio book, available on Audible.com, tells the life stories of three women important to the history of the White Mountain region, including a Mormon handcart pioneer, an Apache woman warrior, and a healer who saved many lives during the great flu epidemic of 1917.
The voice actors for Lozen, the woman warrior who rode with Geronimo, and Emma Lee, who walked from Iowa to Utah and eventually ran Lee’s Ferry, were found through a nationwide search of professional actors. Carol Sletten, the author of Three Strong Western Women, plays the part of Minnie Guenther, who worked on the Apache Reservation in the early part of the last century.
"I was invested in my character and her words resonated with me very much,” said Ann Begay, the Navajo actor who played Lozen. “As an Indigenous woman, I was very honored to have been the voice for Lozen. It is very important for a non-Native author to have a Native be the voice for her Native character. This story absolutely comes alive as you listen. Thank you, Carol, for sharing the beauty of the Apache people."
“I was proud to voice Emma Lee because I found her to be so inspiring,” said Priscilla Hagen, a former drama professor with a long list of credits from performances on stage, screen and television. “Voicing Emma was the very best kind of acting challenge. I had to convey believable old age and a different accent than my own while seeking to bring her story to life. I learned so much about this time, place, and people through her words. To get to work on this material was a dream job for an actor!”
“Those of you who saw the play or read the printed book will remember that the stories are told from the point of view of each of the three courageous women, and that the women came from entirely different cultures,” said Sletten.
(You can listen to a five-minute sample of Lozen’s story by going to the book’s Audible link. The link is available on www.CarolSletten.com )
The last chapters were written and read by Eric Kramer, Carol’s husband. They give facts about people who were important in the women’s lives, point out unique things about their cultures, and explain why events in the wider world made their lives so difficult.
“It is my hope that Emma, Minnie and Lozen’s stories will be inspiring to people during this current crisis,” Sletten said.
Begay is an enrolled citizen of the Navajo Nation of the Naakai Dine’e Clan, born for Kinyaa'áanii Clan. She is a Writer, Entrepreneur, Veteran, mother of three, daily blogger and all-around dynamic community builder. She is the founder of Sisnaajini Consulting, LLC, a company that provides specialized consulting services. She serves as an Advisory Board Member for the National Native America Humane Society and the Udall Foundation.
She has been published in Arizona Writes, Parenting Anthology and Bitch Magazine and contributed to the Navajo Nation Traditional Peacemaking Manual. She holds a Juris Doctorate from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Native American Studies from UC Berkeley. She is an IT Specialist in the U.S. Naval Reserves.
Hagen, professor Emeritus from the University of South Dakota where she taught voice and acting, has professional stage credits include stints at the Guthrie Theatre, Shakepeare Festival at Monmouth, Black Hills Playhouse, and Theatre Scandi. She has Voiced or acted in over 150 film/commercial/vo projects and appeared as Nurse Small in the CBS Movie of the Week: Crash Landing, The Rescue of Flight 232 starring Charlton Heston/Richard Thomas.”
The print copy of the book is available in many fine local stores and museum gift shops.
