The thoughtful vision and creative talent of local artists from throughout Navajo and Apache counties is evidenced in the works currently on display at Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) Talon Gallery’s Locally Grown Fall 2022 exhibition.
The Locally Grown art show runs through December 2 at the gallery, located on NPC’s Show Low campus, and is free and open to the public. This year’s exhibition was juried by Pavel Amromin, a figurative artist who investigates aspects of the human condition in his clay sculptures. Originally from the Soviet Republic of Belarus, Amromin currently lives in Panama City, Florida, where he is an Assistant Professor of Art and Gallery Director at Gulf Coast State College.
“It was a pleasure to jury this year’s Locally Grown exhibit,” Amromin says, “I really enjoyed the diversity of media, subject, and vision. While it was an enjoyable process, it was also a process that I took very seriously.”
He continues, “Each artist put time, effort, and thought into their work and deserved full consideration. The criteria that I used in judging the work were craft, design, and expression. All of the works selected for the exhibition demonstrated a high degree of each of those benchmarks.”
Amromin says, “Putting yourself out there to be judged by others is never easy and takes a certain amount of courage. I would like to congratulate all of the participating artists. If your work did not get in this time, I would like to encourage you to keep working and keep putting your work out there.”
He adds, “You have a voice, and you have a vision. Sharing that vision with others can be intimidating, but it can also be very rewarding, both for you and for those around you.”
Locally Grown is an exhibition of art in any media. Drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry, or any other original or unique artwork, including functional items, may be submitted. You must be 18 or older to enter the exhibit. First, second and third-place selections win cash prizes. The winners of this year’s exhibit will be announced during an awards ceremony and closing reception on Friday, December 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Talon Gallery.
The Talon Gallery is located in the Aspen Center on NPC’s Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on weekends and college holidays.
For additional information about the Locally Grown exhibit or gallery shows, contact Magda Gluszek, at 532-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
