The thoughtful vision and creative talent of local artists from throughout Navajo and Apache counties is evidenced in the works currently on display at Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) Talon Gallery’s Locally Grown Fall 2022 exhibition.

The Locally Grown art show runs through December 2 at the gallery, located on NPC’s Show Low campus, and is free and open to the public. This year’s exhibition was juried by Pavel Amromin, a figurative artist who investigates aspects of the human condition in his clay sculptures. Originally from the Soviet Republic of Belarus, Amromin currently lives in Panama City, Florida, where he is an Assistant Professor of Art and Gallery Director at Gulf Coast State College.

