SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — Auditions for Northland Pioneer College’s production of "Our Town", Thornton Wilder’s timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning play, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center located on the Snowflake/Taylor – Silver Creek Campus, 1611 S. Main St.

"Our Town" is about the relationship of two young neighbors, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, whose childhood friendship grows romantic in the small village of Grover’s Corner. The three-act play investigates timeless questions about the meaning of love, life, and death.

