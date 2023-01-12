SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — Auditions for Northland Pioneer College’s production of "Our Town", Thornton Wilder’s timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning play, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center located on the Snowflake/Taylor – Silver Creek Campus, 1611 S. Main St.
"Our Town" is about the relationship of two young neighbors, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, whose childhood friendship grows romantic in the small village of Grover’s Corner. The three-act play investigates timeless questions about the meaning of love, life, and death.
“I’m excited to explore the universal human experience through this play,” Faculty in Theatre, Carson Saline said. “The play’s three acts examine the reality and beauty of the circle of life.”
Saline will direct the production. The cast will consist of fourteen actors. He said, “I’m looking for actors with a strong focus and the ability to mime actions and use props.”
Auditions are open to everyone, and there are parts for young actors as well as some smaller parts that will require good, versatile actors to play multiple characters.
Those who wish to audition should have read the play and be familiar with the characters. Performers should prepare two contrasting monologues from classic American plays similar in style to "Our Town". Each monologue should be no longer than one minute in duration and should be gender- and character-appropriate to the character/s for which they are auditioning. Appointments to audition must be made online at npc.edu/auditions. See the website for more information, including descriptions of the production’s characters.
"Our Town" is produced through a licensing agreement with Concord Theatricals. Spring performances will be held at NPC’s Performing Arts Center in Snowflake, Arizona, starting March 23.
