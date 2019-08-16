White Mountain Woman's Club is hosting That Old Time '50s & '60s Rock n Roll Party from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Buffalo Bill's Tavern and Grill, AZ 260 and Bison Pkwy.
The event will feature live music with Fat Chance and DJ Jim Hillebrecht, pie and cake auction, days of old best dressed contest, photo booth, raffle baskets, buffet at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and includes sliders, hot dogs, fries and soda. Tickets are available at Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce and Buffalo Bill's Grill. Cash or check only. All proceeds benefit local charities and youth scholarships.
For more information, call 714-330-0046.
