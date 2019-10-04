Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra headlines Tour of the White Mountains

PINETOP — Epic Rides welcomes Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra (PAO) as the headlining musical act at the 24th annual Tour of the White Mountains mountain bike event Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Pinetop Lakes Activity Center & Stables in Pinetop.
Hailing from nearby Phoenix, the sixteen-piece orchestra of PAO carries the musical and social torch first lit by the inventors of the Afrobeat sound, Fela Kuti and Tony Allen. The heavily syncopated and polyrhythmic Afrobeat sounds of PAO are irresistibly danceable, blending jazz, funk, afro-cuban and chant-style vocals to engage the audience.
Led by singer and Leader of Rituals, Camille Sledge, and founder David Marquez on bass, PAO features three vocalists, four horns, four percussionists, two guitars and keyboards, all of whom are highly respected Phoenix-based musicians.
PAO will take the stage at noon Saturday at the amphitheater. Their newest album, “Laugh to Keep from Crying,” is available on both CD and Vinyl at phoenixafrobeatorchestra.com. PAO can be followed on social media at @paoafrobeat.
Now in its 24th year, Tour of the White Mountains is the roots of mountain biking, offering participants 50- and 35-mile singletrack routes, including a 30-mile Gravel Grinder and 9-mile Singletrack Fun Ride on some of the best singletrack Arizona has to offer. The 7,000-foot elevation in Pinetop-Lakeside welcomes riders to cool weather amidst fall colors in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, home to one of the largest Ponderosa Pine stands in the country.
For more information on the Tour of the White Mountains, visit epicrides.com
