The Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce will host the 9th annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl from 12-7 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
Grab your putter and head to the holes! The best time you can have in Pinetop, the Putt Putt Pub Crawl has nine stops (or holes) at local bars and eateries. At each stop, you and three team members will give it your best and—with any luck—use a putter to achieve a hole in one! Your actual number of putts is recorded by the venue’s official scorekeeper, and the team with the best overall low score will take home the first-prize cash award and trophy. Second and third place trophies and cash are also awarded.
Cost is $80 per team of four and can be purchased at pinetoplakesidechamber.com. Cash prizes for first, second and third place teams. Players get a complimentary T-shirt, while supplies last.
