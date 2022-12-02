The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra plays for about 1,600 kids in two shows for area schools on March 8, 2019, at the Show Low Auditorium. Ted Vives, left, makes the drive from New Mexico weekly to conduct.
The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra prepares for a performance.
The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will present their annual Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Snowflake High School auditorium.
The orchestra is truly a community project, and then some. Anna McCleve, WMSO musician and business manager, said the orchestra’s 58 musicians represent a broad range in ages, with the youngest in junior high to the oldest in their 70s.
“We have student musicians from all over the White Mountains from Holbrook, Heber/Overgaard, Snowflake, Taylor, Show Low, Pinetop and Lakeside”, McCleve said. “We have had some people from as far as Gallup. Our conductor, Ted Vives, travels from Los Alamos, New Mexico, each week for our practices and performances. That’s a five-hour drive in one direction per week.”
The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra has been together since 1979. McCleve has been performing with the symphony for over 40 years, when she and her family moved here in 1981. McCleve started to learn to play the French horn when she was in junior high. “I’ve taken lessons during those years in music clinics, and participated in a youth symphony,” she said. “I grew up in Cache Valley, so I was close to the university and we had lots of enriching opportunities. Over the years here, I’ve had four of my six kids perform with us. It’s pretty fun when we have a parent and their child play with us; it’s happened quite a few times throughout the years.”
She added, “The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra started out as the Silver Creek symphony, then the name was changed to the Silver Creek Regional Symphony, then to the White Mountain Symphony, but that reflects all the people that came together to participate in our group.”
The symphony performs for all the fourth and fifth grade students in the area, in the Show Low auditorium, at no charge. “The Show Low auditorium is the largest one in the area. We have a concert for the kids coming up on Mar. 2, with two performances. There may be up to 1800 or more students, between the two concerts. Sometimes, we’ve had kids coming from the reservations, sometimes that’s the only musical exposure they’ve had,” said McCleve.
“We usually go out to the audience beforehand and demonstrate our instruments to the kids. That way they can figure out what instruments they like, before the performance. We also do an art contest and have three winners from each performance. They get prizes for their art work. The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains judge those for us. That’s been a real fun thing.”
The White Mountain Symphony has had myriad sponsors in the past including the towns of Snowflake, Taylor, Show Low and Pinetop, Lakeside and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. This year, WMSO is getting an extra boost. McCleve said, “This is the first time the Symphony will have a business sponsor our concert. R & K Heber Home Center in Heber/Overgaard is our sponsor. The fun thing this time around is that one of their employees will be playing with us. So that’s an extra bonus for them, and for us, that’s pretty cool.”
McCleve said, “Our selections will include ‘Christmas — That Special Time of the Year’, ‘A Canadian Brass Christmas’, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘Christmas Overture’, ‘There’s Christmas in the Air’, as well as highlighting string, brass and woodwind ensembles within the Orchestra.
“There will also be a raffle. We’ve got quite a few businesses that have donated all sort of gifts or services. Also, we’re going to be doing a chili and cornbread dinner, for $5 a bowl, directly after our concert, right there in the cafeteria. It’s really a fun opportunity for people to visit and mingle and have entertainment and food and then go home and not have to worry about a meal.”
Concert tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youths 6-18, and are available in advance at the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber, Show Low Chamber, Pinetop/Lakeside City Hall, Classic Cookware and online at wmso.org.
