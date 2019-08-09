Ryan David Orr in concert Sept. 6

SNOWFLAKE — Ryan David Orr will perform in concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Performing Arts Center, Snowflake Campus. Orr is an award-winning singer/songwriter whose has been compared to Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot and Dave Matthews. He recently released his eighth studio album entitled Kaden Hollow, which is an Americana concept album depicting the lives of several characters living in a rural Tennessee town. Come hear him perform these songs, as well as songs from some earlier works. Tickets: $6 (sorry, no discounts).
To hear music, buy merchandise, see videos, sign up for the newsletter, or find out more about Ryan’s music, go to www.ryandavidorr.com
To purchase tickets or more information, contact the NPC Box Office at 928-536-6250.
