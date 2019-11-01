SHOW LOW — Kick off the holiday shopping season at Santa & the Shoppes on Gingerbread Lane Friday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Show Low City Campus gymnasium, 620 E. McNeil. The shopping event is held again Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
These free events, co-sponsored by Show Low Main Street and City of Show Low feature a cozy, warm and festive indoor venue, holiday music and a wide variety of special gifts and tasty treats from local artists, crafters and small businesses. Children can visit one-on-one with Santa and have their photo taken.
For more information, call 928-532-2680 or visit www.showlowmainstreet.org/theshoppes.
