A Scavenger Hunt is planned for Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park, 11 U.S. Highway 180 in St. Johns.
Join for a fun-filled day of following clues and healthy outdoor adventure exploring the park. The advanced hunt will begin at 9 a.m. (for ages 14 and up) with a maximum team size of six. The beginners hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. (for ages 13 and under) with a maximum team size of six.
