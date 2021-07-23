The Silver Creek Little Theater is presenting the musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 2 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Snowflake High School.
Set in 1850s in the Oregon territory, this musical comedy follows the rowdy Pontipee brothers and their unconventional ways to secure brides. The story begins with the eldest brother, Adam, and his short pursuit to gain the favor of spunky Milly. She soon finds that she married into a family with six rowdy brothers-in-law. Milly’s attempts to marry off the brothers make for a toe-tapping, knee-slapping good time.
Headlining the talented cast are real-life couple, Kyle and Megan Lunt as Adam and Milly. The rambunctious Pontipee brothers are played by Seth Uchytil as Benjamin, Darron Broderick as Caleb, Owen Lunt as Daniel, Stephen Reidhead as Ephraim, Kaika Burke as Frank and Daylen Webb as Gideon. The brides are played by Baylee Bowman as Dorcus, Annie Bigler as Ruth, Kambria Bowman as Liza, Alyse Broderick as Martha, Braelynn Peterson as Sarah and Emarie McAdams as Alice. David Bowman directs the production with Steve Mills and musical director Alethia Broderick. Choreography is by Elizabeth Brinton of Dance Amour.
Tickets are available at SCLTheater.org for $8 for advance purchase or $10 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.