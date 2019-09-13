SCPAA presents Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband Sept. 23

SNOWFLAKE — Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband will perform as the second event for the Silver Creek Performing Arts Association’s 2019-2020 season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Snowflake High School Auditorium.
Known for its ability to stretch out musically in all directions, RubberBand is a perfect name for Ryan Shupe and his band of amazing musicians. Each member possesses years of experience on his respective instrument and when the band comes together their collective talent is explosive and undeniable.
The five man band, hailing from the Salt Lake City, Utah, is a breath of fresh air and their organic approach to performing has built them quite a following, not only through the West but around the country.
A descendant from a long line of fiddle players, (he’s the fifth generation to play), Shupe has been playing violin nearly as long as he could walk. His father assembled a group of young children and called them the PeeWee Pickers. In college, he decided to form a loose outfit of musicians known as the RubberBand. Members could drop in and out at will and he would have a rotating group from which to pull when he needed them. One-by-one the musicians began to stick and their cohesiveness fueled their musical fires until they became regional favorites.
An American Rock/Bluegrass group began in the mid-1990’s in Ogden, Utah. Initially recording four studio albums on their own independent record label, Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband, but signed with Capitol Records in 2005. Their first album for Capitol, 2005’s “Dream Big” produced a Top 40 hit on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in its title track. The second single from the album, however, failed to chart and the band was dropped from Capitol. In 2008, the band signed to Montage Music Group and released the album, “Last Man Standing.” After this, the band continued to tour nationally and promote their unique brand of music. In 2010, the band released the album, “Brand New Shoes” on their own independent label. This album has many crowd favorites and highlights the cross-genre, acoustic-jam sound they have become known for.
Being a fifth generation fiddler, an accomplished electric guitar, acoustic guitar and mandolin player, Shupe has been touring extensively across the US since he was 10 years old. He is no stranger to the national stage and the band has appeared on Good Morning America, E! TV, Mountain Stage, Woodsongs, GAC and CMT.
They continue to tour regularly with stops at festivals, concert series, special events and prestigious venues. Bringing a national team together with radio, marketing, social media, and publicity, the band will continue touring nationally to promote the album, starting with the regions where they have a strong following.
Tickets are $60 per family for the season; $25 for a single person’s season ticket; or at the door: $30 per family per performance, or $8 per adult and $6 per youth through high school age. All tickets may be purchased at the door.
An extra special event, not included on the season ticket: David Archuleta will perform in Show Low High School Auditorium Monday, Dec. 2. Purchase your tickets through www.scpaa.org.
