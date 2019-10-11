The Show Low Film Festival will be held starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 18-20, at WME Theatres, 20 E. White Mountain Blvd.
The festival offers three days of Indie Films in four theaters for one low price. Get your passes at the theater now. You can ask questions of the directors and actors, take pictures and be part of the whole experience. Hollywood is coming to the Mountains. Saturday evening is a red carpet event - see the starts and take pictures. Only $60 and limited amount available. Day passes are available for $25 a day. Film Makers arrive Oct 17. These are not rated - this festival is not recommend for children.
For schedule and more information as well as online passes, visit www.showlowfilmfestival.com.
