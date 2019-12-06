- Show Low Shines Christmas Light Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along the Deuce of Clubs from Central to White Mountain Rd. Come enjoy the floats with their beautiful light displays depicting this year’s theme, “Christmas at the Movies.” Don’t miss Santa and a brief tree lighting at the Show Low Public Library after the parade!
- Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Show Low City Park Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road. Pre-purchase your wristband for $5 or at event $10. Hundreds of candy canes have been left on the Senior Field and kids ages 12 and under, we need your help finding them! Dress warm, bring your flashlight and joins us for some festive fun! Wristbands are available at Show Low City Hall or Show Low Family Aquatic Center. For more information call 928-532-4143.
- Kid’s Night Out from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. For only $10 per child, kids ages 5-12 get to be creative and make their own “top your own pasta” dinner then settle down and play a game or watch a movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com. For more information call 928-532-4140.
- Youth Basketball 2020: Saturday, Dec. 14 registration ends for boys and girls, grades 1 through 6 for Show Low’s popular youth basketball league for $35 a player. Games are played on Saturdays, tentatively scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 25. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or online at www.activityreg.com. Registrations will be accepted after the Dec. 14 deadline until Dec. 21 if space permits, although a $15 late fee will be assessed. No registrations will be accepted after Dec. 21. For information about the basketball league, call 928-532-4143.
- City of Show Low’s Deuce of Clubs Drop Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th Street. The celebration begins at 11 p.m. Join for great music and fun as we count down the final seconds of 2019! Watch as our giant lighted deuce of clubs card lowers to celebrate the entrance of 2020. We feature fire pits to keep you toasty, and a photo booth to make it memorable. A beautiful display of fireworks cap off the evening. Hot cocoa and s’more kits available for purchase.
