21st annual quilt show to be held Aug. 8-9

PINETOP — Card Tricks Quilt Guild of the White Mountains is excited to announce that the 21st Annual For the Love of Quilts Show will be held Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop.
Quilt Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 per person.
Between 100 and 150 quilts, reflecting the vision and talent of their artists, are expected to be on display. Quilts will be judged and ribbons presented by Cindy Seitz-Krug, a regional, national, international and AQS award winner quilter. She is also a noted teacher, keynote speaker and author. Attendees will vote on Viewers' Choice awards.
The Quilt Show will also feature a vendor area, a special exhibit of "One Block" wonder quilts, and 15-20 veterans will be honored with a presentation of a special quilt in recognition of their service.
This year's annual Raffle Quilt is a hand embroidered and hand quilted heirloom queen sized quilt dating back to the '80s. The beautiful quilt was very generously donated. Raffle tickets are one for $1, six for $5, 15 for $10 or 40 for $20. The winning ticket will be drawn Friday afternoon, Aug. 9, and the winner does not need to be present.
Proceeds from the annual quilt raffle will be donated to Walking Down Ranch, Veterans Village, a unique community that offers veterans and their families an array of services. Since 2014, it has assisted more than 650 veterans in Arizona's White Mountains.
Card Tricks Quilt Guild was formed in the early 1990s and is affiliated with the Arizona Quilt Guild. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakeside starting at noon. Those who are interested are invited to join in for a potluck lunch, time to sew, socialize and learn new skills.
