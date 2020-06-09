ST JOHNS — The second annual Stroll or Roll 4th of July Parade will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Lyman Lake State Park.
Bring your bicycle, tricycle, scooter or whatever else you have that rolls and decorate with as much as your imagination can. Participation is free with park entry fee or camping. Entries should meet at 6:30 p.m. at the day-use ramada in the park. Parade is scheduled to kick off at 7:30. Prizes will be awarded for the following: Outstanding Youth Entry; Outstanding Senior Entry; Most Patriotic Entry; Best Bicycle; Best Stroller; and Best In Show.
