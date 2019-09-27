LINDEN — Yesterday: The Far Out, Groovy, Totally Gnarly Sounds of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. It will feature popular hits from such artists as the Beatles, Queen, Billy Joel, and, to add a bit of country flair, Dolly Parton, as well as some lesser known artists. Sequoia Village School is located at 982 Full House Lane in Linden.
The concert is free to the public. However, donations will be accepted to help fund the school’s next musical production (to be announced later).
For more information, or to contribute to the choir fund, contact the school at 928-537-1208.
