TAYLOR — Those who have been to a previous Taylor Sweet Corn Festival know how much fun they are.
Those who have not can remedy that situation come Saturday, Sept. 5.
And this year was a good corn growing season, according to Snowflake-Taylor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and event organizer Charlotte Hatch, meaning there be corn-o-plenty for everyone.
She pointed out that the Taylor Sweet Corn Festival is just the name of the event, it is not a brand.
“There will be lots of growers who grow different varieties of sweet corn selling at the festival,” she said. “So there will be lots of different flavors for all tastes.”
This year’s theme for the annual Labor Day weekend festival is “Livin’ the Corn-tine Life.”
One of the truly big attractions for locals and visitors to the annual Taylor Sweet Corn Festival is of course the Sweet Corn Parade at 10 a.m. that starts out from the corner of 700 East Street and Center Street making its way along Center Street and then onto Cattle Lane.
Hatch said a typically unused parking area is on Cattle Lane adding that if people will also make that roadway their base for the parade there will be plenty of space for social distancing.
And if it is a hometown flavor to a parade and festival that someone likes, they would be hard pressed to find anything better than this sweet corn festival.
Speaking of flavor, one of the things about the sweet corn sold during the festival in Taylor is that one can eat it raw and still find it likely the sweetest corn they ever tasted.
And it is for sale at booths all along the main drag, in nooks and crannies in town, and just about everywhere.
But it isn’t just sweet corn people attending the festival will find to their liking.
There will be an Arts and Crafts Show at the Rodeo Grounds at 202 Center St. from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., food vendors from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., a Corn Hole Tournament that starts at 9 a.m. and goes until it is over, a Horseless Rodeo at 11 a.m. for the younger crowd and lawnmower races at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
In closing Hatch said anyone who cares to can be in the parade by filling out an entry form (with all the requirements listed) which can be found online at snowflaketaylorchamber.org.
For more information got to the website listed above of call 928-536-4331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.