16th annual High Country Hummingbird Festival set for July 27

PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hosting its 16th annual High Country Hummingbird Festival Saturday, July 27 at Sipe White Mountain Wildlife Area near Springerville/Eagar. The free, family-friendly festival will include:
• Hummingbird banding by Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory
• Plant displays to attract hummingbirds
• Live wildlife from the department’s Wildlife Center
• Take a photo with a live bird at the critter photo booth
• Activities designed for children
• Informational talks about hummingbirds and bird calls of the White Mountains
• A class on photographing hummingbirds by AZGFD wildlife photographer George Andrejko
• Booths from local, outdoor oriented organizations
The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at noon.
The Sipe White Mountain Wildlife Area is located southeast of Eagar and Springerville. From Eagar, take Highway 191 toward Alpine for about two miles to the signed turnoff at the top of the first hill. Drive south five miles to the Sipe property on a gravel road suitable for passenger cars.
Come prepared to spend most of the morning outdoors with the potential of some summer rain. Parking will be extremely limited if the area receives rain. Attendees are encouraged to check the weather forecast for the day of the event.
The Round Valley Chamber of Commerce will provide breakfast items and lunch concessions for purchase.
Pets must be kept on leash and are not allowed near live wildlife.
For more information, visit azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/events/hummingbird-festival/ or call the Game and Fish office in Pinetop at 928-532-3680. The most current information and event schedule can be found on the AZGFD Pinetop Regional Facebook page at facebook.com/AZGFDPinetop/
