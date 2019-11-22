SHOW LOW — The City of Show Low will host its free fourth annual Polar Express Night from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, with a reading from the beloved book by Police Chief and Timber Mesa Fire Chief at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in Show Low.
There will be three different departure times and tickets are required for each member of your group. Three different departure times of 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Children will be able to visit with Santa and receive a special treat and there will be hot chocolate and cookies for everyone. Come by the library starting Dec. 2, to pick up your tickets. They will go fast.
For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
