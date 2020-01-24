Todd Oliver and Friends performing Monday

ST JOHNS — Have you ever met a talking dog? Get ready, because when comedian and ventriloquist Todd Oliver take the stage, you’ll meet his two funny companions: Irving and Lucy. These little dogs are making crowds across the country howl for more. Come for a clean, universally appealing comedy that makes you feel good and leaves you wondering, “How do those funny dogs talk?”
Todd’s doggie tête-à-têtes are so hilarious that he became a semi-finalist on NBC’s hit competition show “America’s Got Talent” in 2012. He’s also appeared on such TV programs as “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Today Show,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”
St. Johns Fine Arts presents Todd Oliver and Friends at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Letty A. Patterson Auditorium, 360 Redskin Dr. Tickets are $20/family, $8 adult, $5 student (ages 3-18) for single performance and are available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.