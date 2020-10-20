VERNON — With the COVID-19 pandemic still making the rounds, it is nice to know that there are some who think it is important for kids (and adults for that matter) to have a fun Halloween.
Paula Johnson with the Vernon Women’s Club sent out an announcement that some locals have put together a Halloween event (to include Trunk or Treating) in the area across from the Vernon Community Park Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 until 6 p.m.
Johnson said it is a safe way for kids to still show off their costumes and to get their Trick or Treat on without going door-to-door.
“Also people are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and do Trunk or Treat at the Vernon Park. The Park, along with the help of the Vernon Women’s Club and pantry helpers, will also be offering games, treats and hot chocolate for the little ghosts and goblins! So, take your kids trick or treating, then bring them on over to the park for more fun,”Johnson stated in an email announcing the event. “If you don’t have children, but would like to help with the Halloween fun, we are always very appreciative of donations. We would love to have treats of all kinds to give to the kids (preferably other things besides candy-fruit roll-ups, chips, pretzels, goldfish crackers, small toys, etc.). The stores are all full of lots of options right now. We would also love some help at the park with serving hot chocolate and manning the games. We hope to provide a good time for the children of Vernon and would love for you to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.