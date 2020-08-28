Twice Baked Potato and Steak Soup

Potatoes. They’ve gotten a really bad rap as different types of diet trends ( keto and Atkins to name a couple) that tout the reduction of carbs, and shun fruits and veggies.
Potatoes are a valuable source of potassium, B6, manganese, fiber and vitamin C. These nutrients provide antioxidant support, promote heart health, and support a healthy gut and inflammation response.
Yes, you can take supplements to provide these same nutrients, but I believe in the power of whole foods. I also believe in slow food, which is a lifestyle comprised of home cooking instead of drive through fast food. Yes, it takes time for slow food, but if you plan ahead, and utilize your leftovers, you can enjoy the comfort of slow food.
I use a foodsaver vacuum system to both preserve fresh foods in the fridge and to freeze leftovers in portions. I love this soup so much that I purposely make the twice baked potatoes in order to make this soup! Please make sure you bake these potatoes in the oven, and not the microwave. A long slow bake of the noble russet brings a flavor that is out of this world and really adds to the soup.
Twice Baked Potatoes
6 large russet potatoes
Extra virgin olive oil (enough to drizzle over the potatoes)
2 tsp smoked paprika
2 tsp kosher salt
½ cup sour cream
3 green onions, green and white parts, chopped
4 TBSP butter
6 slices bacon, cooked crispy, drained and crumbled
½ cup shredded sharp cheddar
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
½ cup milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scrub potatoes, prick several times with a fork, and lay on a baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over the potatoes, turning to coat. Sprinkle salt and smoked paprika over potatoes and again turn to coat. Bake for about an hour and a half, until done (squeeze and you’ll feel that they’re soft and cooked through).
Remove from oven, slice lengthwise being careful not to cut the whole way through. Remove most of the insides of the potato, leaving enough to support the shell.
Mix together potato, milk, sour cream, butter, cheese, onions, salt and pepper. Spoon this mixture back into potato shell, and top with bacon. Put back into oven until filling is heated through.
Serve with bacon crumbled over the top, and enjoy with a nice ribeye! You can freeze these potatoes and make the soup at a later date if you omit the green onions.
Twice Baked Potato and Steak Soup
4 leftover twice baked potatoes, sliced
Cubed leftover steak
1 large shallot, sliced
2 TBSP butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 TBSP flour
2 tsp thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp smoked paprika
5 cups water
½ cup of heavy cream
Garnish
Grated cheddar, bacon, and green onion
Melt butter in a stockpot. Add shallots, cook until tender and then add garlic and smoked paprika. Stir in flour and whisk for about two minutes until flour is cooked. (Hey you’re starting a roux!) Slowly stir in water and add potatoes, steak and thyme. Stir and taste and then add salt and pepper. When soup has cooked down and thickened, add the heavy cream, stir and serve. Garnish with grated cheddar, green onions and crumbled bacon. Serve with a crusty French bread. Enjoy!
Susan Felker was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and spent the last twenty-five years living in Vermont, where besides working as a retail manager she wrote a food column for The Charlotte Citizen. She and her husband Terry (and two cats and two dogs) purchased a home in Show Low in June and are in the process of renovating, especially the kitchen, so she can continue to create the comfort food she loves.
