SHOW LOW — Two exciting Halloween-themed events will be held, back-to-back, Thursday, Oct. 24, at Show Low City Park, 751 S. Clark Road. The Trick or Treat Trail, open to boys and girls ages 10 and younger, is a chance to dress in costume and stroll with the ghosts and goblins along a half-mile portion of the trail with a few spooky scares and lots of sweet treats. Trick or Treat trail will begin 6 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. (ticket sales end at 6:45 p.m). The Terror Trail, open to youth ages 11 to 17, follows open from 7:15 p.m to 8:15 p.m. at the Senior Field, with participants traveling at their own pace while encountering even more frightful sights along the 1.1-mile City Park trail. The first half-mile, teens will enjoy the silly spooks and hair-raising fun of the Trick or Treat Trail, but at the half-mile point the scene will change and only the brave should enter if they dare.
Advance tickets for $3 each are available at the parks and recreation desk at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street, or Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs, or available at the event for $5 each.
Call 928-532-4140 for additional information.
