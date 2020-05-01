Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center's is hosting a Welcome Back Summer Social at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 Woodland Road. This is their first event to welcome back White Mountain area seniors.
The event will feature a pig roast and BBQ served by The Moose is Loose Catering. Meet "Vic", the new Pinetop-Lakeside police dog and watch a demonstration of his skills. Music by The Lakesiders, silent auction, dessert auction and raffles.
Tickets are $25 and available at the P-L Senior Center, the Chamber, town offices or White Mountain Nature Center.
For more information, call Megan at 928-368-5869.
