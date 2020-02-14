The White Mountain SAFE House "Breaking the Silence" annual fundraising dinner will be held Saturday, March 7 at Hon-Dah Resort and Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner and program starting at 5:45. The event will feature a balloon, silent, live and dessert auctions. Tickets are $50 or a table for 10 with a business banner for $600.
For more information, call Becky at 928-892-5899, ext. 4410.
