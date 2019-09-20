WM Symphony Orchestra celebrates 40 years honoring veterans, first responders

LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra celebrating its 40th anniversary by dedicating the Saturday, Sept. 28, concert in honor of veterans and first responders. The concert will be held at Blue Ridge High School Auditorium with two performances at 3 and 7 p.m.
WWII Veteran Walter Craig, 96, will be narrating "The Greatest Generation" in honor of our veterans. Each veteran and first responders will receive a distinction with a special thank you at the door.
A special violin soloist performance by local Blue Ridge High School Teacher Theresa Dick, Ph.D. will be the theme from "Schlinder's List."
Tickets can be purchased at www.wmso.org or at the door. Adult tickets are $10 and youth are $5. Tickets are also available at the Show Low, Pinetop/Lakeside and Snowflake Chamber of Commerce. Numerous raffle prizes will be presented during the intermission. A bake sale with a table full of delicious items is also available for purchase.
You can also get up-to-date concert information at www.facebook.com/WMSOofArizona and liking the WMSO Facebook page.
