White Mountain Symphony Orchestra, with Maestro Ted Vives, features Christmas favorites concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Snowflake High School auditorium.
The concert will feature 'Twas the Night before Christmas narrated by Dr. Michael Solomonson; selections from The Nutcracker performed with the Dance Academy; German Carol Festival, Around the World at Christmas Time, Sleigh Ride, Winter Wonderland, In the Bleak Mid-Winter and hark! The Herald Angels Sing! And join in for a Christmas sing-along.
Tickets are $10 for adults, youth (5-18) are $5 and there will be chili and cornbread fundraiser after the concert.
