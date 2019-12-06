WMSO performs Christmas favorites concert Dec. 14

SNOWFLAKE — White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will be performing Christmas favorites concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Snowflake High School Auditorium, 201 South 2nd Street West in Snowflake.
In addition to the musical splendor of holiday music, the Dance Academy will join the symphony to dance several numbers from the Nutcracker Suite. Dr. Mike Solomonson will narrate "T'was the Night Before Christmas." Other Christmas favorites include Winter Wonderland, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!, Sleigh Ride, In The Bleak Mid-Winter, medleys German Carol Festival, Around the World at Christmas Time, and join in for a Christmas Sing-a-long.
There will be a raffle drawing at the intermission with a wide variety of numerous gifts and services donated by businesses. One fun raffle prize will be to "conduct the symphony" for a lucky patron whose name is drawn. A chili and cornbread dinner will follow the concert in the school cafeteria for $5 a bowl.
Tickets can be purchased on or at the door. Adult tickets are $10 and Youth are $5. Tickets are also available at the Show Low, Pinetop/Lakeside, Taylor and Snowflake Chamber of Commerce as well as Classic Cookware and White Mtn. Pharmacy in Show Low.
Included in this year’s White Mountain Symphony Orchestras 40th anniversary concert schedule is the annual free concert for fourth and fifth grade students, “Music Is…. A March Through Time” is upcoming March 5, 2020 at 9 and 11 a.m. This student-oriented concert will be held at Show Low High School Auditorium, 1201 N. Cougar Lane in Show Low.
You can also get up-to-date concert information by going to: https://www.facebook.com/WMSOofArizona and liking the WMSO Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.