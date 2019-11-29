WMWC Cup of Cheer set for Dec. 7

White Mountain Woman's Club will hold its annual Cup of Cheer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary of the Angels, 1915 South Penrod Lane in Pinetop. The event will feature its famous cookie walk, homemade soup and rolls, Christmas crafts of wreaths, hand painted chairs, ornaments, reindeer/snowmen, candles, raffle baskets and gifts, vendors and more.
For more information, call Esther at 602-525-6878 or Deborah at 623-680-1341.
