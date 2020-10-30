WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The White Mountain Lake Community held their third annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday afternoon. The event was organized by Jessica Lee DeLaney and members of the White Mountain Lake Community Association. It took place at the 77 Swap Meet and Marketplace off of White Mountain Lake Road, north of Show Low.
Nearly 250 trick-or-treaters of all ages participated. Parents and grandparents even dressed up in costume with the kids.
Superheroes, ghouls and goblins of all sorts walked from car trunk to car truck for Halloween candy.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, Shepherds Kitchen Food Bank, Kyla’s Bows and Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District also donated their time or services to the event.
“This was our biggest turnout ever for our annual Trunk-or-Treat, seeing more than double the children we had last year,” said DeLaney. “We are so happy to be able to help this many children this year who have had to deal with a pandemic, quarantining, missing in-person schools and so many disruptions to their normal lives. I am so happy we were able to give back some normal to our kids.”
White Mountain Lake is a community with a population of about 2,200 people who live north of Show Low and east of Hwy 77. The White Mountain Lake Community Association (WMLCA) is a 501©3 organization.
For more information about White Mountain Lake Community events, email wmlcommunityevents@gmail.com. Also follow White Mountain Lake Community Association on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.