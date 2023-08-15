Late-night fire damages vehicles in Lakeside On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District responded to a fire in the Wagon Wheel vicinity behind the Pepsi-Cola plant. Fire Chief Randy Chevalier reported that the incident, which involved multiple vehicles, was contained with no damage to any known structures. The blaze …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.